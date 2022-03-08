Roger Dale Vincion, 72, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on March 4, 2022.
Roger — also known as “Pop-e” — was a wonderful man who loved his family.
He will be dearly missed.
He had a love for John Deere Tractors and farming.
If you asked him what his favorite restaurant was, he would have to say Waffle House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Kathleen Vincion.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 55 years, Carol Lannom Vincion; son, John (Amber) Vincion; sisters, Patsy Chandler, Nora Lee Crabtree, Flora Nell Bogan; brother, Marvin “Bud” (Toni) Vincion; grandchildren, Kaelea (Ahmad Manasrah) Vincion, Kathleen (Darren) Sadlowski, Sean Vincion, Sulley Vincion; great-grandchildren, Maverick Vincion, Wesley Dale Sadlowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with Tip Mosley officiating. The interment will follow the service at Lannom Cemetery, with Sean Vincion, Sulley “Skulley” Vincion, Ahmad Manasrah, Matt Edwards, Darren Sadlowski and Mark Vincion serving as pallbearers. Harry Maddux and Ronnie McDowell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The visitation will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
