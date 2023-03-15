Pitmasters from all over the country will be traveling to Lebanon this weekend to compete in the Smoke on the Shores BBQ Championship.

“Smoke on the Shores is actually one of the largest contests in the entire country that’s a barbecue-sanctioned event,” Smoke on the Shores organizer Eric Cantrell said. “This year, we’ll host 125 teams. We’ve got them coming from over 20 states. We’ve got judges that come in to this contest from around 30 different states and three countries, so all of that happens, and most people have no clue what’s happening over at the fairgrounds.”

