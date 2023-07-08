Ronald Clark Wilson was born in Roanoke, VA, son of the late Ray and Mary Barbee Wilson and departed this life on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the age of 80 years.
He served 30 years with the US Navy and the Tennessee National Guard and later retired as a supervisor with AT&T. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Patricia Wilson; children, Misty, Christy, Debby, Terry and Daniel; granddaughter, Shayna and 3 great grandchildren; his sister, Angela and nephews, T.J. and Jeff and many cousins.
