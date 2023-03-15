Ronald Frizzell, 88, of Lebanon, passed away on March 11, 2023, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Born on Sept. 9, 1934, in Cookeville, he was the son of the late Raymond Frizzell and the late Mary King Frizzell.
Ronnie retired from Eastern Air Lines.
He also was an avid livestock farmer, raising everything from cattle, horses, and emus, among other animals. He also enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing.
He attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lebanon.
Ronnie is survived by: his son, Steven (Molly) Frizzell of Wartrace; daughter, Angie (Denny) Axman of Murfreesboro; grandson, Colton (Ciarra) Frizzell of Tullahoma (and expecting great-granddaughter, Rune Yvonne Frizzell); brother, Harold Frizzell of Cookeville; and sister, Bonnie Ryan of Plano, Texas.
Ronnie is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews
He is proceeded in death by: his parents; his wife, Yvonne Daniel Frizzell; brothers, Charles Frizzell, James Frizzell; and sister, Sue Harris.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Crest Lawn Funeral Home, located at 800 West Jackson St. in Cookeville, with Kevin Medlin officiating. The interment will be held in Shipley Cemetery in Cookeville.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family online at crestlawnmemorial.com.
