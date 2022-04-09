Ronald Lee DeMoor, known professionally as Johnny Counterfit, passed away on April 6, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
The visitation will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon, with visitation to be held from noon until the time of the service.
He is survived by his children, Elise DeMoor and John DeMoor of Lebanon, Tenn.; brother Dennis of Lacey, Wash.; sisters Donna Shawn (Kelly) of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Cheryl Mills of Oregon City, Oregon; and sister-in-law Becky Zenkowich of Rocky Mountain, North Carolina, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Donald DeMoor.
Born March 24, 1956, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Robert and Catherine (Bogacz) DeMoor, he moved to Portland, Oregon, with his family at age 3 and graduated from Franklin High School in 1974.
An impressionist, singer, comedian, and actor, he established his stage name of Johnny Counterfit in his early 20s. He began impersonating cartoon characters as a child and expanded his repertoire to more than 150 voices, including Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Frank Sinatra.
In the 1980s, he appeared on a CBS Christmas special and on ABC’s “America’s Funniest People.”
In 1993, he moved to Nashville and within a year was on the Nashville Network.
Over the course of his 40-year career, he performed across the world, including on the White House lawn in 2000 with President Bill Clinton in attendance.
He did television and radio commercials and had a starring role in the CBS television special “A Claymation Christmas Celebration,” which won an Emmy Award. He also had a small, on-camera role in the 2019 movie “Patsy & Loretta.”
He enjoyed studying American history, economics, and current events, as well as writing songs, comedy, and books, including a published novella, “JFK — Averting the Assassination.”
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up for the benefit of his children, John and Elise, at Liberty State Bank (located at 1035 West Main St. in Lebanon).
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
