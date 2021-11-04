Services for Ronald Lionall Davis, 62, will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Temperature checks and mask requirement will be strictly enforced.
He is preceded in death by his parents — Charles and Senora Davis — and his sister, Tee Davis.
Survivors include: his wife, Melody Davis; daughters, Tishara Davis, Tinessa Davis; granddaughter, DeNania McGraw; sisters, Brenda Davis, Loretta Davis; brother, Charles Davis, Jr.; special niece, Lisa McAdoo; and a host of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117.
