Funeral services for Ronnie Joe Wright, 77, of Lebanon, are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Charles McKnight and Jacob Colwell will officiate, and interment will follow in Barton’s Creek Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Saturday morning after 10 a.m.
Mr. Wright passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in the Providence community of Trousdale County on July 6, 1944, to the late William Vander Wright and Lena Lucille Sanford Wright.
He was a 1962 graduate of Trousdale County High School.
After graduation, Ronnie was introduced to Burney Bland through a mutual friend and went to work at Bland Casket Company in Lebanon. This new career would change his life forever.
Bland Casket would also be the place where Ronnie would meet the love of his life, Margaret Jane Reed. Margaret also worked for Bland Casket and was Mr. Bland’s niece. Ronnie and Margaret were wed on April 9, 1965.
Mr. Wright worked for the Blands until the business was closed in the early 1980s. He then went to work for PFG Lester as a manager in the beverage department, where he serviced and repaired beverage machines.
Ronnie loved life, loved his family, and loved the farm. He found joy and contentment in living just a simple life raising cattle and farming on the family’s fourth-generation farm.
Ronnie was saved as a young man and publicly professed Christ through baptism, uniting with Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. He was a faithful member, attending regularly until his health prevented him.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by a brother, Ted Lyles Wright.
Ronnie leaves behind: his wife of 57 years, Margaret Jane Reed Wright; children, Michael Wayne (Michelle) Wright of Watertown, Janet Lynn Wright Harvey (Dan) of Townsend; and grandchildren, Brandon Michael (Monica) Wright of Nashville, Samantha Grace Wright of Gladeville, and Rosie Grogan. Mr. Wright also leaves behind a soon-to-arrive great-grandson, Lewis Dunn Wright.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Reed, Jimmy Reed, Mike Matney, Joseph Hicks, Gary Aikens, and Guy Dockery.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.