Services for Rosie Pearlee Allen, 84, were held on Friday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment was held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Earl Allen; her father, Bill Chumney; mother, Mattie Chumney Murray; sister, Daisy Ward; brother, Billy Chumney; sister, Betty Lou Stafford; and daughter, Lisa Allen.
Survivors include: her daughters, Betty (Ruth) Logue, Brenda (Bratton) High, Barbara (Ricky) Johnson; sons, Earl (Marissa) Allen, Robert Allen; grandchildren, Keytoya Brooks, Maricus Gaines, Shawrekia Turner, Kent Cason, Laterra Logue, Jimmy Cason, Mario Cason, Andy Wright, Jeffery Allen, Princess Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Jr.; 39 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; devoted great-great-great-grandchildren, NyLeah Crawford, Tyrekia Logue, Jayden Cason, Amariyah Stewart, Treyven Johnson, Skyla Logue, Ahraiyla Logue; brother, John (Lutrell) Chumney; brother-in-law, Robert Starks; close friends, Sallie Oldham, Horace Nunley; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.