CLARKSVILLE — Previously undefeated Mt. Juliet was upset on the road Friday night at Rossview by a score of 22-14.
The win marked four straight for the red-hot Hawks. Mt. Juliet had owned the series as of late, with Rossview’s last win against Mt. Juliet coming back in 2006.
No. 7 Mt. Juliet was missing some key pieces, and at times it showed. Standout Linebacker Collin Gleaves is out after suffering a scary injury against Spring Hill. It wasn’t just injuries to the players. The coaching staff was also impacted. Offensive Coordinator Zac White was also unavailable for the game, meaning Head Coach Trey Perry had to take over the play calling duties for the Bears.
“Our offensive staff did a great job of installing the game plan,” Perry said. “Even though Coach White was remote, he helped us get the game plan together. This is on me. I didn’t execute well enough as a play caller and I’ll be thinking about that for a long time.”
Nothing was off judging by the first drive. Mt. Juliet took the opening kickoff and stormed down the field on a 60-yard touchdown drive capped off by a scoring run from Jamari Sowell, 7-0 Bears, and it would remain that score for the rest of the first half.
The teams would exchange nine punts and no turnovers or scores. Mt. Juliet had a chance to extend the lead to 10, but Connor Kowlaski came up short on a 41-yard field goal attempt. It felt like the Bears should really be in full control of the game at this point, but they weren’t.
A fresh start to the second half resulted in another Bears touchdown after Mt. Juliet forced a Rossview punt. Mt. Juliet marched on a 70-yard drive. Quarterback Stephen Swoner hit Osize Daniyan for a 35-yard touchdown and extended the Bears lead to 14-0.
Rossview tried to start the comeback on the next drive that was aided by 45 yards of penalties on three straight plays by the Bears. Sowell saved the day, for the moment, with an interception in the red zone near the goal line for the Bears on Rossview quarterback Garrett Diemel. Rossview rushed for just 67 yards on the night.
“I thought overall our defense played well.” Perry said.
This was maybe the last highlight of the evening for the Bears.
On the very first play of the next Bears possession, disaster struck. Swoner couldn’t handle the snap and Aaron Bolster, an outside linebacker for Rossview, scooped up the fumble and ran it 39 yards for the first Rossview score of the evening, 14-7 Mt. Juliet after three quarters.
The Hawks forced a turnover on downs on the next Bears drive. Mt. Juliet tried a reverse on fourth down and 9 that resulted in a loss.
Rossview stormed down the field with a 50-yard pass play and a key fourth-down conversion in the red zone. The Hawks scored on a Diemel fake-run jump-pass to Brandon Rushing from 6 yards out. All tied at 14 with 9:04 to play in the game.
The Bears kept the ball for just seven plays before the Hawks forced another Mt. Juliet punt. The Hawks took over possession at their own 18-yard line with just under six minutes to play. Rossview marched down the field on a 12-play drive, mixing the runs and passes, capped off by a Diemel to Bolster touchdown pass giving the Hawks the lead with 52.9 seconds left to play. The Hawks faked a field goal on their point after touchdown play and ran in a two-point conversion, 22-6 Rossview.
Mt. Juliet had a chance with good field position at its 44-yard line and a pair of timeouts, but the game ultimately ended when Samuel Harding intercepted a Swoner pass with seconds left to play.
“Hats off to Rossview,” Perry said. “They played a great game. Coach (Todd) Hood has done a great job with that group. We let them hang around too long and it bit us in the end. I would like to say all of the penalties are uncharacteristic, but they have really plagued us all year long. They’ve come in terrible situations. In order for us to get where we want to be we can’t have those type things (penalties and turnovers) determine the outcome of a game. We’ve got to bounce back and we didn’t do that.”
“Vegas wouldn’t have gave us very good odds,” Hood said. “If you were betting, it probably wouldn’t have been that we would win. I’m just really tickled to let the kids experience a win like that. That’s probably the biggest win for us since I’ve been here. For those kids to experience that and enjoy that moment is what you’re in coaching for. I’m very proud of them.”
This result has thrown a wrench in the 6A Region 4 championship race, which was pretty much universally thought to be a two-team race. Right now, Hendersonville is first and Rossview holds the tie breaker over Mt. Juliet for second. Five of the six teams are mathematically still in the race, including Wilson County’s Lebanon and Wilson Central high schools.
“We continued to put ourselves in situations where it makes play calling tough,” Perry said. “We continue to have penalties and we don’t get the snap exchange on first down, there’s just not many plays in the playbook for second and 30. Those are the things we must get fixed if we want to continue our pursuit of a region championship. We have done things in practice to try to get it fixed. We have repeated it. Some things haven’t been fixed. I guess it’s time to try somebody new.”
The Bears lost another key player in senior offensive lineman Cross Barnes, who was injured in the first half and did not return to the game.
“We came into this season with quality depth, but we have really been depleted, especially on the offensive front,” Perry said. “We have enough good football players around them. We just have to play through it and have the next man up mentality.”
Both teams will step out of region play for their next games and both teams will take on perennial powers in their next matchups. Mt. Juliet (5-1, 2-1) will welcome a bye week before traveling to Oak Ridge (4-3, 3-1) on Oct. 16. Rossview (4-1, 2-1) will host Lipscomb Academy (4-2, 2-0) on Thursday.
“We have to focus and work on us next week,” Perry said. “We are going to find out a lot about our team now. I think we have great senior leadership and I think they said the right things after the game. But I don’t want to be a reactionary team. I want us to be the team that controls things and throws the first punch. I want us to be a finishing team as well. We’ve done one or the other but we have not put together a complete 48 minutes yet.”
