Week 11 of the regular season was Round 0 of the playoffs at Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium last night as the Blue Devils and Rossview played for the final playoff berth from Region 4-6A while the loser went home for the season.
It was the visiting Hawks who came from behind to take a 21-14 victory, spoiling the Blue Devils’ Senior Night and ending their season.
With the season on the line for both teams, Lebanon fired the first Senior Night salvo. Jaylen Abston’s long pass to tight end Will Seats, who won a jump ball, put the ball on the Rossview 2-yard line, from where DeQuantay Shannon scored on a sweep to the right pylon.
Following an exchange of punts, Rossview drove downfield to a 4-yard touchdown run by Diivonte Phillips. Lebanon maintained the lead when the extra-point kick sailed wide left.
Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry went to the “trick plays” section of the playbook when receiver Devin Greene took a handoff, stopped and lofted a pass which Seats grabbed near the goal line and muscled into the end zone for a 14-6 lead midway through the second quarter.
Rossview pulled into a tie when Aaron Bolster intercepted a pass and raced 30 yards down the home sideline for a touchdown. He then took the snap and ran into the end zone for the tying two-point conversion for a 14-14 deadlock going into halftime.
The Hawks took the second-half kickoff and drove 71 yards to the go-ahead touchdown with Phillips weaving his way through the Blue Devil defense the final 10 yards for a 21-14 lead.
The next scoring chance belonged to Lebanon after Anthony Crowell returned a punt 21 yards to the Rossview 26. But the Blue Devils were thrown back after reaching the 10. Sean Redmon’s 22-yard field-goal attempt was blocked and the Hawks began going the other way to run down the clock.
After getting a first down, Rossview was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Lebanon 34 with 3:41 to play.
But the Blue Devils couldn’t get a first down as Shannon was strung out and forced out of bounds on fourth down at the 42 with 2:08 to play.
Bolster, playing quarterback, bootlegged 19 yards around right end on fourth-and-3 to punch the playoff ticket for the Hawks at 6-3 for the season and 3-2 in the region while the Blue Devils’ season ended at 5-5, 1-4.
Lebanon’s loss was also damaging to Mt. Juliet, which lost at Elzie Patton Stadium 24-14 to visiting Hendersonville, giving the Commandos the region championship and dropping the Golden Bears all the way down to fourth and a trip to Oakland next week.
Wilson Central, a 35-0 winner over Station Camp, got second place to win a three-way tiebreaker and a first-round home game at 7 p.m. next Friday.
