East

Alcoa 56, Kingston 0

Coalfield 26, Greenback 21

Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 14, Pigeon Forge 7

Goodpasture 61, CAK 43

Greeneville 28, Anderson Co. 24

Knoxville Central 28, Knoxville Halls 14

Knoxville West 32, Walker Valley 3

Maryville 35, Bradley Central 6

Meigs Co. 49, Hampton 34

Nashville Christian 35, King’s Academy 14

Oak Ridge 23, Rhea Co. 0

Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20

Red Bank 31, Brainerd 12

South Greene 35, Rockwood 3

South Pittsburg 43, Monterey 14

South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20

Trousdale Co. 14, Bledsoe Co. 7

Middle

Beech 36, Hillsboro 0

Brentwood 31, Independence 28

Brentwood Academy 34, Pope John Paul 31

Clarksville Northeast 17, Clarksville 15

Davidson Academy 54, Jackson Christian 20

DCA 48, Trinity Christian 7

Fayetteville 27, Huntland 10

Franklin 31, Ravenwood 28

Gordonsville 21, Clay Co. 14

Hardin Co. 24, Springfield 21

Loudon 41, Upperman 16

MBA 28, Baylor 13 (Sat)

MUS 41, Father Ryan 17

Nolensville 24, DeKalb Co. 17

Oakland 49, Mt. Juliet 17

Pearl Cohn 41, East Nashville 0

Riverdale 27, Hendersonville 14

Riverside 12, Lewis Co. 0

Stewart Co. 35, Giles Co. 28

Summit 28, Columbia 14

Tullahoma 35, Marshall Co. 7

Watertown 44, Marion Co. 21

Waverly 37, Forrest 14

West

Bartlett 35, Houston 27 (Sat)

Collierville 30, Arlington 20

ECS 14, BGA 13

Haywood 42, Dyersburg 14

Henry Co. 51, Brighton 16

Lake Co. 26, Dresden 14

Lexington 28, Creek Wood 20

McCallie 42, Christian Brothers 28

McKenzie 31, Adamsville 0

Moore Co. 42, Huntingdon 22

Peabody 35, Union City 0

Ripley 36, Crockett Co. 21

South Gibson 21, Westview 17

USJ 49, MTCS 14

West Carroll 14, Greenfield 12

