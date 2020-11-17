East
Alcoa 56, Kingston 0
Coalfield 26, Greenback 21
Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 14, Pigeon Forge 7
Goodpasture 61, CAK 43
Greeneville 28, Anderson Co. 24
Knoxville Central 28, Knoxville Halls 14
Knoxville West 32, Walker Valley 3
Maryville 35, Bradley Central 6
Meigs Co. 49, Hampton 34
Nashville Christian 35, King’s Academy 14
Oak Ridge 23, Rhea Co. 0
Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20
Red Bank 31, Brainerd 12
South Greene 35, Rockwood 3
South Pittsburg 43, Monterey 14
South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20
Trousdale Co. 14, Bledsoe Co. 7
Middle
Beech 36, Hillsboro 0
Brentwood 31, Independence 28
Brentwood Academy 34, Pope John Paul 31
Clarksville Northeast 17, Clarksville 15
Davidson Academy 54, Jackson Christian 20
DCA 48, Trinity Christian 7
Fayetteville 27, Huntland 10
Franklin 31, Ravenwood 28
Gordonsville 21, Clay Co. 14
Hardin Co. 24, Springfield 21
Loudon 41, Upperman 16
MBA 28, Baylor 13 (Sat)
MUS 41, Father Ryan 17
Nolensville 24, DeKalb Co. 17
Oakland 49, Mt. Juliet 17
Pearl Cohn 41, East Nashville 0
Riverdale 27, Hendersonville 14
Riverside 12, Lewis Co. 0
Stewart Co. 35, Giles Co. 28
Summit 28, Columbia 14
Tullahoma 35, Marshall Co. 7
Watertown 44, Marion Co. 21
Waverly 37, Forrest 14
West
Bartlett 35, Houston 27 (Sat)
Collierville 30, Arlington 20
ECS 14, BGA 13
Haywood 42, Dyersburg 14
Henry Co. 51, Brighton 16
Lake Co. 26, Dresden 14
Lexington 28, Creek Wood 20
McCallie 42, Christian Brothers 28
McKenzie 31, Adamsville 0
Moore Co. 42, Huntingdon 22
Peabody 35, Union City 0
Ripley 36, Crockett Co. 21
South Gibson 21, Westview 17
USJ 49, MTCS 14
West Carroll 14, Greenfield 12
