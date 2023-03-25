Before Lebanon native Kason Lester went on for his blind audition for the 23rd season of “The Voice,” he nearly went home.
“I was sick out there, and I was going home,” the 33-year-old Lester said. “I told (the show) about going home, and I did one last resort effort. I went to the local doctor for the show in Beverly Hills, and I prayed. I was like, ‘If I’m not gonna go home, I’m going to have to have some kind of sign.’ So right after that, I went to that doctor, and the room they put me in had a platinum album for the song I was singing was on a wall in the doctor’s office. That’s why I went through with it.”
Lester went to his blind audition and performed Daughtry’s “It’s Not Over” to judges Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson.
“It’s just crazy, being on that kind of stage in Universal Studios with four celebrities turned around in chairs,” Lester said. “Just Blake turned for me, so I’m on Team Blake. I auditioned on like day three of the auditions, so a lot of the teams were full. Blake’s all I needed.”
Before he was on this year’s season of “The Voice,” Lester grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Friendship Christian High School in 2008. His family also owns Lester Farms on Hartmann Drive, where they grow strawberries.
“I’ve always loved music,” Lester said. “When I was little, my parents always listened to music. My dad had a guitar that he gave me, and that kind of got me into rock music. It’s just been something I’ve always loved and tried to go to business school and do that route, but I didn’t like it. So, I stopped doing that, and I started doing music.”
Lester didn’t start singing until his 20s. Since then, he’s been on American Idol, performed with Charlie Daniels and performed on his own.
“It was surreal, because (Daniels is) just a larger-than-life, country legend, and the first time I played with him I don’t even think I remember it,” Lester said. “I was so starstruck. Him and his wife are just super nice people and have supported me.”
Playing with Daniels was one of the unique things that Lester was able to experience. in addition to being on “American Idol” and “The Voice.”
“I was on ‘American Idol’ a few seasons back, and they only showed my country stuff,” Lester said. “I did rock stuff, but I didn’t get shown on TV. I just felt like giving it another try and going the rock route, because that’s really the lane I want to be in.”
A second try became auditioning for “The Voice” and being on Team Blake.
“I just really respect Blake,” Lester said. “He has a song called ‘God’s Country.’ which I feel is like almost a rock-n-roll country song, so I like anyone who does that kind of music.
“He’s just hilarious. He makes the whole show, so if I was gonna be on anyone’s team, I want to be on his. It’s his last season, so it’s the last chance for anyone to be on his team. I’m super pumped to have gotten here at just the right time.”
For Lester, it’s crazy to see himself on TV.
“It’s always really fun to see,” Lester said. “I’ve made a ton of friends through the show. I’m super close friends with all contestants, and they’re great people that I’ll be life-long friends with. Honestly, that’s probably the best part.”
In addition to life-long friendships, Lester is hoping to gain musical experience while on the show.
“You can always gain a lot of experience by the pressure that you’re under,” Lester said. “An experience like that is hard to come by. You can’t get that kind of experience playing a local gig, when you’re sitting there in front of Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson on the nicest stage they’ve built in Hollywood, so that kind of experience is just really priceless.”
Being on both “American Idol” and “The Voice” has given Lester a unique perspective.
“There’s tons of similarities,” Lester said. “There’s not as many differences as you think. I would say that the main differences with ‘The Voice’ is that very early on, they do like hair and makeup and wardrobe and all that, which is something I’ve not had done for me before.”
Outside of the competitions, Lester’s career has grown because of the huge exposure from being on TV.
“I’ve grown as a you know, as a songwriter too,” Lester said. “When I first started, I didn’t really know exactly what to do. I did some country. I like all genres of music. Even though I have a farm and I’m from the South, I like tons of different stuff. I’ve kind of found myself as an artist.”
Lester says that there’s been ups and downs in pursuing music every day.
“Creating things makes you have to be vulnerable,” Lester said. “Being vulnerable is scary and hard to do, for me and a lot of people, so that’s probably the hardest part about being a musician.”
During the time between competing on the two shows, the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 forced Lester to cancel many of the things he had lined up.
“I think a lot of musicians including myself got into a little bit of a funk with 2020,” Lester said. “I’m just kind of getting ramped back up. After all that, I’ve just been songwriting.”
When Lester isn’t pursuing music, he’s working on a strawberry farm with his little brother and running an antique shop in Lebanon, where his family held a watch party at Cedar Tap Brewing to watch his audition when it aired on Monday night.
“I love my hometown,” Lester said. “I’ve been here my entire life. My whole family’s here. Both sets of grandparents had businesses in this town. Anything I can do in Lebanon to be around my family and friends is what I’m all about.”
