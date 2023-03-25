Before Lebanon native Kason Lester went on for his blind audition for the 23rd season of “The Voice,” he nearly went home.

“I was sick out there, and I was going home,” the 33-year-old Lester said. “I told (the show) about going home, and I did one last resort effort. I went to the local doctor for the show in Beverly Hills, and I prayed. I was like, ‘If I’m not gonna go home, I’m going to have to have some kind of sign.’ So right after that, I went to that doctor, and the room they put me in had a platinum album for the song I was singing was on a wall in the doctor’s office. That’s why I went through with it.”

