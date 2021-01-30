Legendary Cumberland baseball coach Hunt will retire after ’21 season
Woody Hunt will retire as Cumberland baseball coach at the end of the 2021 season, which will be his 40th, the school announced earlier this week.
“Life is full of decisions and changes, which affects a person’s life and those around him,” said Hunt, who told the Phoenix of his plans Wednesday morning. “After months of reflection, prayer and meetings with Cumberland administration, I have decided that 2021 will be my final season as head coach of the university’s baseball team.
“It has been a great run and an unbelievable journey to be the head baseball coach at Cumberland. God has blessed me beyond measure.”
The Phoenix are scheduled to begin the 2021 season next Friday and Saturday with a three-game series at Reinhardt (Ga.).
Under his leadership, the Cumberland baseball team has captured three NAIA national titles in a span of 11 years (2004, ’10 and ’14), two national runners-up (1995 and 2006), 12 trips to the NAIA World Series and 20 regular-season conference championships.
“Woody is a strong Christian man who has always cared about other people,” said director of athletics Ron Pavan. “When you visit with Woody it seems like he has a personal interest in you and your life.
“He makes every person feel special. It is not about his great accomplishments in his life but his humble character and love for others that makes Woody Hunt so special.”
Cumberland baseball holds the third most NAIA championships, trailing only Grand Canyon with four titles and Lewis-Clark State with 19.
Hunt, 70, has amassed 1,608 wins during his career with a win percentage of .680 during his tenure. He is one of six collegiate coaches to have more than 1,600 wins in his career across all levels of collegiate baseball. He is currently the winningest active coach in college baseball.
The Cumberland baseball program posted a 519-216 record (.706) from 2004-14 with six NAIA World Series appearances, one runner-up finish, and three national titles.
Individually, Hunt has achieved success in the awards category, claiming 17 Coach of the Year honors, including the 2006 and 2010 Rawlings National Coach of the Year awards. He is a seven-time Southeast Region Coach of the Year and has also been a finalist for the National Coach of the Year Award four times.
He has been elected to six halls of fame, including Cumberland’s Sports Hall of Fame, the Boyle County (Ky.) Baseball Sports Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, and the American Baseball Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.
Most recently, Hunt was awarded the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, which is presented to coaches who have led their teams in excellence, cultivating talent in athletes, and are a shining example of mentorship and leadership within the sports industry.
He also received the Fred Russell Distinguished American Award in February 2020, which is the highest honor presented by the National Football Foundation and recognizes a local supporter of American values and the mid-state community. The award has been presented since 1969 and the list of recipients includes major politicians, country music celebrities, military officers, and leading citizens.
Hunt has coached 64 NAIA All-Americans and has seen 99 of his former players go on to sign professional contracts with two players making it to the major leagues thus far.
The Mid-South Conference presented Coach Hunt with the Coaching for Significance award in 2018 which is presented to a coach who is an outstanding teacher, an exemplary role model, and a dynamic leader.
In 2011, Hunt was presented with the Junie McBride “Mr. Baseball” Award by the Nashville Old Timers Baseball Association. This is the highest award given annually by the NOBA.
He received the Reese L. Smith Jr., Award presented by the Nashville Sports Council in 2010. The award is given to recognize an individual for their achievement and community service through their participation as a player, coach, administrator, supporter and overachiever.
Hunt, who first came to Cumberland in 1977 as an assistant to his predecessor, Mickey Englett, returned to the school as head coach for the 1982 season when the Bulldogs still played on the junior-college level. It resumed four-year status in ’84 and became eligible for NAIA tournament play in ’86 as the Bulldogs began their run of conference championships.
He did other things on campus besides coaching baseball, especially early in his career. At different times, Hunt coached both the women’s and men’s basketball teams. He was the athletic director for much of the 1980s and the early ’90s. He was AD when football was revived for the 1990 season. In addition to building the baseball stadium (more than once) which bears his name, he also spearheaded the original building of what is now Lindsey Donnell Stadium when football returned to the school following a four-decade absence.
His legacy extends even further off the field as many of his players have gone on to careers as coaches, teachers, medicine, first responders, ministry, business and virtually all walks of life.
Hunt’s teams also are regularly involved in the community and with volunteer projects. Players regularly serve as mentors and help out with community clean up not only around Cumberland’s campus but the Lebanon community.
Cumberland will hold a special event in honor of Hunt’s retirement closer to the end of the season. Additional details regarding this event will be announced at a later date.
