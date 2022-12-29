LPD OFFICER AWARD 1

Lebanon Police Department Officer Travis Rourke (center) was presented with the officer of the year award by chief Mike Justice (left) and Maj. Koy Lafferty

 Submitted

The Lebanon Police Department honored one its veteran officers recently as Travis Rourke was awarded the patrol officer of the year recognition earlier this month during the department’s annual Christmas party.

“From a street-level officer standpoint, he’s very detailed about his stops and his arrests,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy said. “When he makes these stops, he goes through all the different processes that are involved, but he’s very astute about what he sees. He’s very articulate about how he manages these kind of stops, and he’s very thorough.”

