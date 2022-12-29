The Lebanon Police Department honored one its veteran officers recently as Travis Rourke was awarded the patrol officer of the year recognition earlier this month during the department’s annual Christmas party.
“From a street-level officer standpoint, he’s very detailed about his stops and his arrests,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy said. “When he makes these stops, he goes through all the different processes that are involved, but he’s very astute about what he sees. He’s very articulate about how he manages these kind of stops, and he’s very thorough.”
Rourke takes notice of the details of situations he’s faced with on the job, from the contents of the car, to the way individuals inside the vehicle are acting.
“He looks into things further,” Hardy said. “He’s been able to make a lot of really good arrests and find wanted people that had active warrants on them.”
Rourke has been involved in several unique and interesting cases over the last year. His handling of those cases helped set him apart to be chosen as the officer of the year by his peers.
“We had a shooting in town, and the suspect was in a particular vehicle,” Hardy said. “He noticed a vehicle that matched the description of what we were looking for. However, the hubcaps were not the same as what were given out.”
The suspect had changed the hubcaps after committing the shooting and fled when Rourke attempted to stop him.
Rourke is currently up for a promotion to corporal, which he’s eligible for based on his accomplishments in his career so far. He’s also earned a place on the department’s interview panels, which help select new officers.
“Because of his insight, his detail and his experience here, he had earned a spot on previous interview panels,” Hardy said. “He’s been a staple in being on the panel for patrol officers.”
Service awards were given out in five-year increments for individuals who’ve been with the department for an extended period of time.
The LPD also awards a civilian employee of the year, detective of the year, patrol officer of the year and a supervisor of the year award. The 2022 civilian employee of the year was Sheldon Gardner. The dispatcher of the year was Amber Philips. The investigator of the year was Matthew Wigger, and the supervisor of the year was Kevin Ragland.
