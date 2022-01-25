Roy Douglas Hobbs, 95, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Monday evening and will again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
The funeral service, conducted by Jeff Pratt and Darrin Reynolds, is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens following the service.
Active pallbearers will be Jeff Whitefield, Kirk Whitefield, Doug Whitefield, Mitchell Hobbs, Michael Hobbs, Scott Hobbs, Michael Harrell, Daryl Roskam and Corey Roskam. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Gordon, Donald Oakley, Glenda Oakley, John Porter, Doris Porter, Robbie Harp, Nancy Harp, and the Pavilion Assisted Living staff.
A native of Wilson County, he was one of nine children of the late Irvie Bryan and Venie Thomas Hobbs.
He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1944.
In his early years, he worked at Bellar Furniture Company, Hobbs Linoleum Flooring (as a partner with his brother, Tommy) and Ford Glass Plant. In 1965, he began a 39-year career as a real-estate agent and auctioneer with J.R. Hobbs and Sons Real Estate and Auction. The family business was founded by his grandfather in 1909 and has been present in Lebanon for four generations.
Douglas has been a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church since the early 1950s, where he served many years as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife of 73 years, Lucille Lea Hobbs; sons, Douglas Edward “Eddie” Hobbs, Mark Rodney Hobbs; and siblings, James Hobbs, Billy Hobbs, Carl Hobbs, Tommy Hobbs, Frances Dillard and Eloise Green.
He is survived by: his daughters, Nancy (Charles) Whitefield, Betty Harrell, Cindy (Eddie) Roskam; daughters-in-law, Debbie Hobbs Leftwich, Teresa Hobbs; sisters, Pauline Boykin, Mary Nell Baines; sister-in-law, Sarah Hobbs; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
