Roy Douglas Howell, 78, of Lebanon passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
He is preceded in
death by: his parents, Sam Dale Howell and Lori Mae Mangrum Howell; and his brothers-in-law, Joe Butler and Joe Litz.
He is survived by: his wife, Bettie Kaye Howell of Lebanon; brother, Wayne Howell (and his wife, Linda) of Lebanon; sisters, Jo Ann Griffin (and her husband, George) of Mt. Juliet, Dean Blythe of Mt. Juliet, Sue Butler of Greenbrier, Brenda Litz of Clarksville, Janet Howell of Gatlinburg;
and brother-in-law,
Phillip McDonald of Lebanon.
Mr. Howell was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a veteran, having served with the United States Army in Vietnam.
He was of the Church of Christ faith and worked in the plumbing and electrical supply business for 40 years before retiring in 2010.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Poplar Hill Cemetery.
Family members will serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
