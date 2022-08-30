Roy Neal Baines, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Harrison and Ella McMillen Baines.
Roy Neal Baines, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Harrison and Ella McMillen Baines.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
He worked for the Lebanon Police Department for a number of years and then for Wilson County Emergency Management.
After retiring, he began working again at Walmart.
He was preceded in death by: his son, Ricky Baines; five brothers, Albert Baines, Grady Baines, J.W. Baines, James Baines, Herman Baines; and sister, Frances White.
He is survived by: his wife, Liz Austin Baines; two daughters, Melinda (Calvin) Sanford, Lisa Baines; son, Ronnie Baines; two step-sons, Larry (Donna) Dickens, Danny (Ashley) Dickens; two brothers, Ed Baines, Finis Baines; two sisters, Mary Jo Howell, Betty Jean Reasonover; 13 grandchildren, Nathan Dickens, Andrew Dickens, Ashlea Dickens, Makenzie Dickens, Aydan Dickens, Nolan Dickens, Ashton Dickens, Maddie Dickens, Michael Baines, David Baines, Ricky Baines, Jr., Andy Scruggs, Jeremy Scruggs; several great-grandchildren; and special companion, his dog, Mamie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Andy Austin officiating. Interment will be held at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
