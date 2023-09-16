A funeral service for Roy Steve Malone will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon with Mike Shelby officiating.
Interment with military honors followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and on Thursday after 9 a.m. at the church.
Mr. Malone — also known as “Mr. Ole Man” — 76, of Lebanon, passed away at his home on Sept. 11, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1946, in Wilson County.
He served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.
He was a retired brick mason.
He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church for 33 years, where he had served as an usher, Sunday school teacher, and had gone on many mission trips.
He was preceded in death by: the love of his life, Bobby June Malone; mother and step-father, Verna Mae Cubbins and Livie Malone; father and step-mother, Howard and Betty Brewington; sister, Rose Gray; and brother, Ronnie Brewington.
He is survived by: seven children, Diane Steelman, Misty (Mike) Billingsley-Allen, Angela (Richard) Bush, Jay Billingsley, Katie (Danny) Hudson, Shane (Angie) Belcher, John (Kelli) Malone; brother, Ted Malone; sister, Carol (Dewayne) Rowlson; brother, Daryl Brewington; special friends, Faye Brinley, Michele Fuller; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (plus two more on the way).
Honorary pallbearers include the staff of Suncrest and Gentiva.
Active pallbearers are Gary Landers, Johnny Woods, Eugene Bringhurst, Terry Stone, John Harlin and Dakota Hudson.
Memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church building fund.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
