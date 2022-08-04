Services for pastor Rubbert Earl Dirkson, 79, will be held on Saturday at noon at the Lebanon Church of God.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Smith County Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Arthur William David Dirkson, Annie Dee Dockins Dirkson; and siblings William, James and Ernestine Dirkson.
Survivors include: his wife, Irene M. Dirkson; children: Macy (Brian) Gaines, Scott (Lindy) Dirkson, Chandra Thompson, Antonio M. Smith; one brother, Benjamin Murphy Dirkson; three sisters, Dellas Jean Barr, Margaret Stafford, Sarah Corder; sisters-in-law, Mary Katherine Dirkson, Amy Louise Brown; six grandchildren, Maricus Gaines, Marcieo (Alexcia) Gaines, Mya Gaines, Damarcus Thompson, Danisea Thompson, DaAndrea’ Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Presley Gaines, Liyah Gaines, Odell Gaines; several godchildren; adopted children, Rick and Joyce Bass, Angela (Jerry) Brown, Anthony and Sue Earls; preacher’s pet, Tammie Burnett; and special friends, James Seay, James Woods, John E. Jackson, Richard Stone, Juanita Stone, Eloise Jackson, Wayne Bailey and Raymond Burns.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
