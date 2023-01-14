Services for Rufus B. Beasley, 82, will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by a loving wife, loving children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
