Many have grown up having that rule repeated to them for their own safety. They repeat it to their own children and stress its importance. But in the age of the internet, it grows harder and harder to ensure child safety, especially when it could be anyone hiding behind the other side of the screen.
“We used to tell kids, ‘Don’t get in the car with anybody ... don’t take candy from people,’ but now with all of the online things, it’s so much more than that,” Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) Assistant Director of Schools Becky Kegley said.
This growing issue of internet safety is why the LSSD brought in special agent Jonathan Hendrix from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to speak with parents as a part of the I-Guardian Think Before You Click Program last Thursday night.
“He encourages people to reach out to him if their children have been approached (online) or have been asked to send pictures to strangers,” Kegley said. “If there is someone who has actually sent a picture to somebody, even if they shouldn’t have, if your children make a mistake and do that, they have got to tell you.”
On average, children in the U.S. receive their first cellphone at around 10 years old. As the number of kids with access to the internet increases, so does the number of reports of online exploitation of children, which have risen 97% in the last year.
“You’ve got these people out there that are trying to talk kids into doing things, and if they can talk them into doing one wrong thing, then they can hold that over their head to get them to continue to send pictures and other things,” Kegley said. “It’s so scary. We have more and more students who are getting in trouble with their technology, whether its taking pictures and sending pictures they shouldn’t, or trying to get people into situations and then take pictures of them.”
Hendrix urged parents during his presentation to take preventative measures, such as establishing rules about what their child can share, learning about reporting options, helping their children set up their privacy settings and passwords, and having discussions with their child about friends lists online.
“You never trust people that you meet online, because people can say they’re a 13-year-old girl and they’re really a 47-year-old man,” Kegley said. “A lot of times they will try to start getting you (the child) into conversations and communication, and then, within a few weeks, you feel like you all are friends. So, then, they’ll start asking for things and sharing personal information.”
Before a child feels compelled to reciprocate in sending and sharing pictures and information, Hendrix advised parents to have conversations about the consequences of sexting and to discuss how quickly things can spread online.
“The I-Guardian Think Before You Click Program is so vital to parents as they maneuver in an ever-prevalent world of technology and the devices used to navigate online gaming and social media,” Beth Petty, the LSSD family resource director, said. “The importance of this workshop is evidenced by more than 150 adult attendees. We thank Andy Hendrix and his team with Homeland Security for presenting information to keep our students safe.”
