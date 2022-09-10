At 73 years old, Mike Hoppel never imagined he would be diagnosed with cancer, but he set a goal that he will achieve on Saturday at the Sherry’s Run 5K by finishing his 100th race during radiation treatment.
Hoppel lived a healthy and active life and had just medaled in multiple events at the Senior Olympic Games, so when he heard his physician utter the word cancer, it took him by surprise.
“It took me a full 24 hours to process the news,” Hoppel said. “You know, after nearly a lifetime of being healthy and active, I started to believe I would outlive the normal things that come with age — disease, illness and chronic conditions.”
Hoppel is overcoming the setback through dedication to that physical fitness that has defined him throughout life. He spent his younger years in the world of professional roller skating, as a competitive skating instructor, before starting a new role in which he would help turn struggling skating rinks around.
However, the active lifestyle Hoppel led did not come without costs. Roller skating involved strenuous aerobics, and the wear and tear on his body caught up with him. He conducted successful medal campaigns during the 2019 Senior Olympic National Games but returned home in bad shape. Pain in Hoppel’s hip worsened and required him to sit out a season as he recovered from hip-replacement surgery.
The athlete’s recovery was going seemingly well, but signs showed something else could be wrong.
“My numbers weren’t adding up,” Hoppel said. “The doctors couldn’t figure out why my PSA (prostate-specific antigens) level was so elevated and why my prostate was so enlarged. A couple of emergency-room visits and some big scares caught the attention of my doctors, and we decided to dig in and get answers.”
Hoppel was diagnosed with an intermediately aggressive form of prostate cancer. Without treatment, he was looking at a survival rate of five years.
“It’s not too often that you’re given the option to choose life over death, but at that moment, I only saw one option ... fight as I’ve never fought before,” Hoppel said.
The former skate instructor found himself caught in a whirlwind of doctor’s appointments, oncology consultations, and, ultimately, the operating room for a radical prostatectomy. After the surgery and his oncologist’s hopeful prognosis that they were able to remove all of the cancer cells, life returned to a more normal pace.
The time came for follow-up tests, and with it, the usual anxiety, but Hoppel said that he felt optimistic that the cancer was gone. His test results confirmed the opposite.
Following a radical prostatectomy, the ideal PSA level would be undetectable, but Hoppel’s was showing signs of rising.
“Hearing the news the second time was probably even harder than the first,” Hoppel said. “I was disappointed, frustrated, and worried about what was to come. There was so much joy that my family experienced following my prostatectomy, anticipating all of the wonderful memories I would experience. It felt like my second chance at life was taken away just as soon as it was placed in my arms.”
That’s when Hoppel had a thought ... he was going to run.
“I had two goals when I found out I would be going through additional cancer treatments,” Hoppel said. “One was not to become a couch potato. The drugs used (in treatment) would deplete my muscle tone and bone density, and two, to use my very first run at the start of treatment as a control group of sorts so I could track how the radiation and hormones were impacting my body.”
Doctors did not discourage Hoppel’s ambitions but were skeptical of it as a possibility. His oncologist indicated that Hoppel would likely crash during treatment and that the running schedule would have to take a back seat.
Hoppel indicated that his first run featured an almost immediate bout of doubt.
“Within 30 seconds, I said to myself, ‘What were you thinking, Mike,’ ” Hoppel said.
Performance metrics were a big deal for the former senior Olympian.
“I tracked my weight and body fat, the distance of the run, the time I left the house, and average pace and time to complete,” Hoppel said.
That first run only lasted for two miles, but with each subsequent run, Mike’s distance increased, and the time to complete it decreased.
Hoppel worked for years at the Lebanon Lowe’s Home Improvement location before transferring to the Spring Hill store. He attended radiation appointments during his lunch break. Having endured treatment trials, Hoppel has advice for anyone fighting cancer.
“I believe you beat cancer by how you show up to the battle,” Hoppel said. “You beat it by how you press on, even when the days are challenging and the nights are unbearable. You beat cancer by how you live in victory, even if you aren’t yet victorious.”
On Saturday, Hoppel will lace up his sneakers to participate in Sherry’s Run. In previous years, he and his family showed support by walking, running, and cheering on the participants from the sidelines.
“This year, everything looks different,” said Debbie Hoppel, Mike’s wife. “This year, we’re celebrating the grit, strength, tenacity, and bravery of this husband, father, and grandfather who looked cancer square in the eye and told it he wasn’t going anywhere. This year, we’re celebrating our survivor. When his toes cross that finish line, Mike’s goal of completing 100 runs will be met, and he can’t wait to tell his oncologist, ‘I told you so.’ ”
The Sherry’s Run 5K starts at the intersection of West Main Street and North Castle Heights Avenue in Lebanon at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.