SHERRYS RUN PHOTO

Competitors from 17 different states participated in the annual Sherry’s Run 5K fundraiser.

More than 2,300 runners from 17 states participated in the Sherry’s Run last weekend, making the race’s 19th edition one of the more successful installments of the event’s history.

The Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk event is the largest fundraiser each year for Sherry’s Hope. This Wilson County-based nonprofit organization helps offset the costs and burdens of cancer treatment for local families experiencing the disease.

