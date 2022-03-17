The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Hayley Wieme, a kindergarten teacher at Mt. Juliet’s Lakeview Elementary School ...
Name ... Hayley Wieme
School ... Lakeview Elementary
Age ... 33
What grade/subject do you teach (of course, this will vary depending on whether you teach at the elementary, middle school or high school level)? Kindergarten
How long have you been in education? 11 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 6 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? LaVergne Primary School
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I ran an Ultra Ragnar (a long-distance, relay race).
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Running, working out
How would you describe your teaching style? Engaging, fun, calm
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I like to motivate my Kindergarten students by songs, movements, and hands-on activities.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Yes. Teaching virtual through a pandemic was a very different experience.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? We have one of the oldest schools, so I feel the community surrounding us is more like family.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I have always loved working with children.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? In kindergarten, they grow so much from the beginning of the year to the end, from some not ever being in school and learning routines to first-graders by the end.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? That what defines a teacher is less about data and test scores and more about what is occurring in the classroom.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “It’s because of you that I can achieve.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? That I loved and cared for them.
