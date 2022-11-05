A Lebanon man travelled to Washington, D.C., to run in the Marine Core Marathon and raise money for charity.
James Scott, 36, ran for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide awareness in the 47th annual Marine Core Marathon on Oct. 29.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Lebanon man travelled to Washington, D.C., to run in the Marine Core Marathon and raise money for charity.
James Scott, 36, ran for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide awareness in the 47th annual Marine Core Marathon on Oct. 29.
Scott was sponsored by the 3/8 OIF & OEF Veterans Foundation.
Scott served from 2004-2008 in the 3rd Battalion 8 Marine Regiment (3/8) Weapons Company. He did two deployments in Iraq, first to Fallujah in 2005 and then to Ramadi in 2006.
“Especially Ramadi was a tough deployment, and we lost a lot of good marines,” Scott said. “I’m just trying to keep their legacy alive.”
Scott said that he wanted to do anything he could to help the charity to raise money.
A marathon was 26.2 miles. Scott completed the race in 4:30, which is his personal record.
He said ran three to six miles a day in preparation for the marathon, which was his second Marine Core Marathon (and his second full marathon), and he also did weight training.
He chose to run for PTSD and suicide awareness because of his battalion. That unit made up 75% of the firefights — which is an exchange of fire between military units — in Iraq in 2006 and experienced challenging deployments, according to Scott.
“After the fact, a lot of my fellow brothers in my unit committed suicide and continue to do so,” Scott said. “Its just hard, you know?”
The most fulfilling part of participating in the marathon for Scott was seeing all of the support there.
Bart Skiba founded the 3/8 OIF & OEF Veterans Foundation approximately six years ago. He said that the charity is made up of 3/8 OIF & OEF marines.
“The reason we started the charity was to provide assistance to a lot of 3/8 Marines, who over the years after we got out were still suffering and dealing with issues,” Skiba said.
Skiba said that the charity helps units arrange reunions to help with veterans’ mental health.
“We feel that that helps with the mental state of the veteran, because now, you’re hearing guys you served with dealing with the same issues, and you no longer feel like you’re alone in society,” Skiba said.
Skiba said that the charity has expanded to serve all veterans, no matter what branch they served with.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.