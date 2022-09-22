Russell Brumbaugh passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at age 63.
The celebration of life will be conducted by Jerry Smith of Crossville. It will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at 110 Cedarwood Drive in Lebanon.
Russell Martin Brumbaugh was born in Bellevue, Ohio, on Sept. 26, 1958, to Carol Jane Briggs and Lewis Martin Brumbaugh.
He lived in Lebanon for 11 years.
He worked for TV Properties, a construction company in Lebanon, until sickness set in.
He enjoyed fishing and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by: his mother, Carol J. Brumbaugh-Lannon of Lebanon; siblings, Timothy (Tina) Brumbaugh of Clarkrange, Wesley Brumbaugh of Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Toni Brumbaugh; sons, Steven Paul, Brian Christopher; father, Lewis M. Brumbaugh; brother, James Alan Brumbaugh; and sister, Glenda Jean McCreery.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the cancer centers at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville and Vanderbilt Wilson County, for all of the care Russell received. Thanks also to the caregivers and Alive Hospice nurses and staff.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
