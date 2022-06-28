Russell Scott “Boomer” Drennon, 60, passed away on June 22, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Luke and Goldie Drennon, and his maternal grandparents, Luther and Blanche Piercey.
He is survived by: his wife, Sheila Drennon; parents, J.H. and Karen Drennon; daughter, Ally (Tyler) Lasater; son, Harley (Danna) Drennon; grandchildren, Rylie Jean Lasater, Peyton Jane Lasater; brother, Dwight (Dale) Drennon; sister, Dara Hill; nephews, Scott, Levi, Cory, Drew; nieces, Ashley, McKay, Misty; numerous great nephews and nieces; and other loving family and friends.
Scott was a 1979 graduate of Lebanon High School and employed with International Paper in Murfreesboro.
He was a devoted Alabama and Tennessee Titan football fan.
He enjoyed traveling to Panama City Beach with his family, NASCAR races, softball and Blue Devil Football.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel (located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon). A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. Jeff Haskins, family and friends will officiate the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Green, Charlie Vaughn, Tyler Lasater, Rod Hall, Gerry Demmons, Ronnie Alexander and Brent Fanchier.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
