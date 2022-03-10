Services for Ruth Ann Myers Grady, 85, will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Rev. John Frank and Ossie Myers; seven siblings; and loving husband, John Wesley “Joe” Grady.
Survivors include: daughters, Patricia Ann Myers, Donna Lynn Grady; grandson, Jason Harris; devoted niece, Lindy Ann Taylor; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.