Ruth Garrison passed away on May 25, 2022, at age 91.
The funeral service, conducted by Dr. Charles Everett, is at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment, which will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens, will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Ruth Geraldine Garrison was born in Statesville to Arlena Mabe Dunn and Andrew Dunn.
She married the love of her life, Ritchie Garrison, and set about providing a home for him and their family.
She enjoyed gardening — especially flowers — home decorating, and being with her family.
She is survived by: her husband of 74 years, Ritchie Garrison; children, Carol (Calvin) Jones, Michael (Gayle) Garrison, Susan Witherspoon, Pamela (Charles) Everett; grandchildren, Brendan (Kylene) Jones, Ashley (Bill) Sickles, Melissa (Daniel) Thomas, Eric Garrison, Jason Witherspoon, Cody Witherspoon, Justin (Kaydee) Everett, Dillon (Rebecca) Everett, Matthew Everett; numerous nieces and nephews; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her son-in-law, Jesse Witherspoon; parents, Arlena and Andrew Dunn; and six siblings.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
