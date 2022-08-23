Ruth Jean Rose Ayers, 92, of Lebanon, died on Aug. 20, 2022.
She was born on April 10, 1930, in Lancaster to Ileen Bellar and Heber Timothy Rose.
She was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University.
Jean spent her early years in Smith County going to her grandparents’ house for Sunday dinner as one of 36 grandchildren. In the summers, she would go to her other grandparents’ farm where her father was raised.
When she was in the sixth grade, her family moved to Wilson County to a farm at the corner of Greenwood and Cainsville roads.
One of her favorite stories was of soldiers coming to the farm to train for World War II.
She became friends with a group that grew to 12 girls by the time they reached high school. The group of 12 continued taking girls trips well into their 70s.
Jean lived in many places during her lifetime, including Augusta, Georgia; New York City, New York; Easton, Pennsylvania; Jacksonville, Illinois; and Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
She moved back to Tennessee in 1970 and built a house on part of her parents’ farm.
She had many interesting jobs, including at Castle Heights Military Academy, Columbia University, Cumberland University, Harpeth Hall School and A.J. Hall.
Jean was also an active member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, the Village Woman’s Club, Wilson County AARP, the Lebanon Senior Center and Cedar Seniors.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Elizabeth Kay (Robert); brother, Charles Rose; nephews, Andrew Stuart, Charles Rose; and her infant son, Terry Charles Parker.
She is survived by: her children, Timothy (Kathleen) of High Point, North Carolina, David (Rebecca) of Memphis, Margie (Tony Biondo) of Greenwood, South Carolina; grandchildren, Connor Ayers, Leah Ayers, Anna Ayers, Alyssa Ayers, Julia Ayers, Hope Hudgins; sister, Eve Stuart (Philip); nephews, Lynn Crook (Gwen Shores), Jimmy Rose (Theda), Greg Stuart (Paula); and nieces Carol Kay Dunn (Glenn) and Susan Oney (Todd).
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main Street in Lebanon, with David Hesson officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. All the family will receive friends on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at Ligon & Bobo.
Honorary pallbearers are Roger Davis, Dorothy Green Beard, Lois Ann Flippin Wauford, Frances Driver, Betty Austin, Beverly Baltimore and Jerry Bellar.
