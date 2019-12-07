When asked what types of careers some of her students chose to research for STEM education, Lindsay Tate, fifth-grade teacher at Rutland Elementary School, said examples would be microbiologist, zoologist, dietician and software developer among many others.
Tate asked each of her students to find a career they were interested in and write a report on the subject. Thursday night, STEM Night at the school, had the children showing their parents what they had learned.
"We gave them a bunch of options, they did the research on it and then created paper slides," said Tate. "They then took the paper slides and put them into Google slides."
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. According to the board of education, introduction to STEM is usually around third grade.
Parents may ask why it is necessary to prepare elementary students in fields that will not be useful to them for another three to six years when the students enter high school and are encouraged to think about what they will do after graduation. Tennessee State Board of Education Strategic Communications Coordinator Elizabeth Tullos said elementary school is not too soon to start thinking about STEM.
"Introducing STEM to elementary students builds awareness early on," said Tullos. "We are trying to build a future workforce."
Math and science may be thought of as subdued disciplines, but that wasn't the case Thursday night. Rutland Elementary Vice Principal Nathan Gordon watched Thursday night as the children ran past him in every direction.
"This whole thing is STEM night," said Gordon. "Basically this whole thing is run by the students. We even have our student council members greeting people at the doors."
Gordon said Friday he was proud of all the work the students had done in preparation for the night.
