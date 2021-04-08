When it came time to pick a successor to legendary baseball coach Woody Hunt, Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan and president Paul Stumb kept it in the family — literally.
Ryan Hunt, a 2003 CU graduate, will take the reins of the program from his hall of fame father June 1, six years after leaving campus for his first head coaching job at Vol State Community College.
The younger Hunt, 44, has has compiled a 124-110 record as of Monday at the Gallatin school. Prior to Vol State, Hunt was a longtime assistant coach under his father from 2002-15.
Woody Hunt announced his retirement in late January after 43 seasons overall at Cumberland. The current season is his 40th as head coach.
“I am honored and excited to be going back home to Cumberland,” Ryan Hunt said in a release. “I want to thank President Dr. Paul Stumb and director of athletics Ron Pavan for their trust and belief in me to take over this storied program that my father has built. Having been a part of this winning tradition as a player and a coach, I am honored to be chosen to lead the program that many have helped shape.”
“Ryan brings many years of experience to the position,” Pavan said. “He is the perfect fit to continue the great success that Coach Woody Hunt has built for the past 43 years. Ryan has been with the program in the past as the assistant coach for 13 years and is a former player.
“We hired the best candidate to replace Coach Woody Hunt and continue one of the greatest alumni following of any baseball program across the country. Ryan is a great teacher of the game and understands the winning tradition and will continue the great success going forward.”
Woody Hunt said Tuesday he had talked with Pavan and Stumb for over a year concerning a possible successor, but that the decision to go with his younger son was theirs.
Many programs in all sports with a tradition of success under a coach typically stay within the family of players and/or assistant coaches when the time comes for a new leader. That may be especially true with Cumberland baseball, which has former players scattered around the globe, many of whom return to campus regularly to reconnect with their coach, and consider Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field a second home. A coach with no previous ties to the program could sever that relationship.
“I think it’s very important, No. 1, to keep with people who understand the tradition,” Woody Hunt said. “No. 2, keep the alumni base happy. That’s a very important consideration to keep it in the Cumberland baseball family.
“Ryno was my assistant coach for 13 years. He played here. He was raised on this campus (he was an infant when Woody Hunt came to CU in 1977 as an assistant under Mickey Englett).
He was part of three national championships here. He knows a lot about the campus.
“There are a lot of other guys who could do the job, too… I know Ryno didn’t want the job because of me. He wanted it because of him.”
Ryan Hunt coached two players at Vol State who were selected in the Major League Baseball draft and has sent numerous players on to four-year institutions, including the likes of NCAA Division I powerhouse Vanderbilt University.
While Ryan Hunt was at CU, he helped win four TranSouth Conference and one Mid-South Conference regular-season championships and six TranSouth Conference, and one Mid-South Conference tournament title as an assistant. Cumberland also claimed five regional championships, four super regional titles and played in six NAIA World Series, winning national championships in 2004, ’10 and ’14.
He has coached 20 NAIA All-Americans and 24 players that have signed professional contracts during the previous 12 campaigns, including two who reached the major leagues: Aaron Wilkerson (Milwaukee Brewers) and Luis Martinez (San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers). He also coached the 2010 NAIA Player of the Year Matt Greener.
During his five years at Cumberland as a player, the team claimed five conference championships, four conference tournament titles and two regional championships, advancing to the NAIA World Series in 1997 and ’98.
He graduated from Cumberland with a bachelor’s in physical education in 2003 and earned a master’s in education in 2007.
The Lebanon native was a four-year starter at second base (the first three under former Cumberland second baseman Rodney Martin) at Lebanon High School from 1993-96, earning All-District 7-AAA honors as a sophomore and senior and All-Midstate honorable mention as a sophomore.
He is married to the former Melissa Lauper of Gallatin, and the couple has two daughters — Rylee and Lyla Noelle.
