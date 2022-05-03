Sabrina Darnell Smith, 52, passed away on April 25, 2022 in her home.
Miss Smith was a long-time restaurant manager.
She is survived by: her children, Heather (Lucas) Smith, Chris Smith; granddaughter, Kamryn Smith; father, Donell (Paula) Moore; and brother, Eddie (Rhonda) Moore.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Dennie.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Sparta was entrusted with the arrangements.
