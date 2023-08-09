Fair Safety 1

This year, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair is implementing a clear bag policy at the fairgrounds.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

As the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair draws closer, preparations for keeping fairgoers safe have begun.

A new clear bag policy has been implemented for fairgoers, according to a post on the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office’s social media.

