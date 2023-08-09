As the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair draws closer, preparations for keeping fairgoers safe have begun.
A new clear bag policy has been implemented for fairgoers, according to a post on the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office’s social media.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 10:53 pm
The post reads, “To provide a safe, enjoyable environment for all attendees, the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair is implementing a clear bag policy. This policy complies with a new level of security expected of large, heavily attended events and festivals.”
Approved bags will include the following:
• Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 — a logo no larger than 4.5-by-3.4 can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
• Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5-by-6.5 — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.
• Medical necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)
• Diaper bags accompanied with a baby (after proper inspection and tagging)
All bags will be subject to search by law enforcement while at the fairgrounds.
Additional safety precautions include metal detectors at all entry gates to the fairgrounds. No guns or weapons will be allowed on the fairgrounds, and the unauthorized use of drones will also be prohibited.
The Lebanon Police Department will be present at the fair for traffic control, security checks, and at the gates.
“The safety and security of fairgoers remains a top priority at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair,” the sheriff’s office post conveyed. “With this standard of uncompromised safety in mind, Wilson County Promotions and law enforcement officials have been working cohesively the last few years on additions and enhancements to existing protocols to provide the safest environment possible for all attendees.”
The sheriff’s office advised fairgoers to lock their cars and to not leave valuables visible in their vehicles. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office also advised parents to utilize the photo booths at the gates.
“This will enable workers/law enforcement officials to get a better description of a child should they get separated from their guardian,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in its post. “It’s important to always remain vigilant and stay in very close proximity with small children on any given night due to the high influx of fairgoers who are attending.”
(0) comments
