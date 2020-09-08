Saints fall to Macon County

LAFAYETTE — The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy football squad struggled to slow down Macon County on Friday evening, suffering a 39-12 loss at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
The Saints trailed 19-0 at halfime, and the margin swelled to 32-0 before Mt. Juliet Christian produced two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Mt. Juliet Christian actually had more first downs (5-4) in the first half than the Tigers.
However, while the Saints had some success with their short passing game, Mt. Juliet Christian (0-3) wasn’t able to establish the run. The Saints finished with negative-46 rushing yards on 11 carries, much of which came due to quarterback sacks.
Mt. Juliet Christian quarterback Christian Link completed 16 of his first 21 pass attempts for 150 yards, but he was unable to connected on any of his final seven passes, which included two interceptions by Macon County senior defensive back Ethan Jenkins.
Kam Curtis caught five passes for 60 yards, and Montrell Walker also had five receptions, resulting in 37 yards. Rowan Cordell and JaMarion Thomas caught three passes each.
Thomas scored the Saints’ first touchdown, picking up a fumble and racing 89 yards to the end zone with 2:58 remaining.
After Tiger sophomore Nate Green broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run on the next series, Mt. Juliet Christian’s Tyler Barnes returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.
Macon County (3-0) scored on all three of its first-half possessions and then on its first two possessions of the second half.
Jenkins had two touchdown runs — covering 24 and 2 yards — and junior wide receiver Cameron Houston caught touchdown passes of 32 and 22 yards from classmate Braydee Brooks.
Brooks completed 5 of 6 pass attempts for 99 yards.
The Tigers rushed for 271 yards on 36 carries, with Green gaining 70 yards on seven carries.
Macon County’s defense has limited its first three opponents to a combined total of 297 yards and 17 first downs.
Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to travel to Seymour in East Tennessee this week to open East Region play at King’s Academy at 6:30 p.m. CDT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.