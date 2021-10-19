Saints no match for DCA

DONELSON — The Donelson Christian Academy Wildcats raced out to a 32-0 halftime lead en route to a 53-0 win Friday night over Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Saints at Ken Redmond Field.
Things got off to a rocky start early for the Saints af quarterback Noah Klienmann connected with Kameron Curtis for a 17-yard gain on a screen pass. On the next play however, Klienmann overthrew his receiver and was intercepted by DCA’s Jacob Cook.
The Wildcats wasted no time in getting on the board. Four plays cafter the turnover, wide receiver Dayton Sneed took the handoff and ran 10 yards to the end zone, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
After forcing the Saints punt on their next drive, the Wildcats again scored quickly. Two plays after the punt, running back Ashton Jones scampered in from 33 yards to increase the lead to 13-0.
The Saints gained a little momentum on their next drive. After a 17-yard run from JaMarion Thomas picked up a first down, the Saints picked up another first down thanks to a defensive penalty on the Wildcats. However on fourth down, Klienmann was intercepted again, this time it was Sneed, who initially returned the pick for a touchdown, but an illegal block negated the score.
The Wildcats added another touchdown as Jones twisted and turned his way into the end zone, the two-point conversion pass was batted away by Thomas, leaving the score at 19-0 at the end of the first quarter.
After forcing another punt from the Saints, the Wildcats wasted no time in getting on the board again. A 55-yard completion from quarterback Bradford Gaines to Nathan Magalei put the Wildcats deep into Saints territory, Two plays later, Jones added his third touchdown, from 7 yards out. The two-point conversion failed again to make the score 25-0.
On their next drive, the Saints drove to the Wildcats’ 43-yard line and looked to continue marching into Wildcat territory. On fourth-and-15, Thomas gained 10 yards and was hit late out of bounds, moving the ball to the Wildcats 23-yard line. However, the officials ruled since the penalty was after the play was over, and the Saints did not pick up the first down, the possession was turned over to the Wildcats.
A penalty on the ensuing drive backed the Wildcats up to their own 10-yard line. Gaines was able to get the Wildcats out of the hole with completions of 20 and 17 yards.
Then two plays later he connected with Magalei on a 39-yard catch and run to make the score 32-0 at the half.
The Wildcats got off to a quick start to the second half. After a short kickoff, the Wildcats got on board on the first play of the half as Jones ran 57 yards for a Wildcat touchdown to increase the lead to 39-0.
After again stopping the Saints on fourth down. Gaines connected with Sneed for a 40-yard gain. On the very next play Wesley Gober scored from 14-yards to increase the lead to 46-0.
The Wildcats made the final 53-0 as Gober scored again from 14 yards.
The Saints had one final drive, moving all the way to the 10-yard line of the Wildcats, but ended up turning the ball over on downs.
With the win DCA improved to 7-1 overall, 3-0 in the Middle Region. The Saints fell to 2-6 overall, 0-3 in the region. The Saints will travel to Nashville Christian on Friday night.
