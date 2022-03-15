Sally Henderson Jett, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022, just one day before her 87th birthday following a lengthy illness.
Born on March 13, 1935, in Desoto, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Buford T. and Alice Larkin Henderson.
She worked most her life in manufacturing sales, retiring from PlumbSouth Company in Lebanon.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
An amazing wife, mother and grandmother, Sally absolutely adored her husband, children and grandchildren.
She was a dedicated homemaker who loved cooking, bird-watching and walking. She was passionate with her sewing, always filling her days with creating new items and filling her home with handmade blankets, pillows, bears and rabbits. She loved shopping and all things Neil Diamond. She loved watching and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and reminiscing the days of old with family and friends.
She always made family holidays and birthdays amazingly special, always keeping traditions with grandkids, and making popcorn balls was the absolute best.
She had a special bond with her granddaughters.
She was active in her church and community.
Sally never met a stranger. She was always full of positivity, love and life. She touched and made such a difference in the lives of so many.
She absolutely loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ and loved singing hymns, always sharing that with others.
She was truly an amazing woman and will be greatly missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by: her husband and love of her life of 50 years, Carl Joseph Jett (who died in 2003); two daughters, Robin Morphis, Dawn Binkley; two grandchildren, Lesley Ostrander, David Jett; great-grandchild, Rylan Binkley; three brothers, Ted Henderson, Melvin Henderson, Phillip “Buddy” Henderson; and three sisters, Bonita Reynolds, Myrtle Mahn and Joyce Ann Henderson.
She is survived by: three sons, Rod (Claudia) Jett, Doug (GiGi) Jett, Kip (Wendy) Jett; brother, B.T. (Francine) Henderson; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with graveside services to immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.
Mike Shelby will officiating. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
