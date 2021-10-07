A service for Sally Mary Randolph Lyons Camp, 80, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Prosperity Missionary Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert Felix Randolph and Mary Elizabeth Goodman Randolph; husband, Samuel M. Lyons; and husband, Dr. Willie E. Camp.
Survivors include: children, retired command sergeant major Samuel I. Lyons (Pamela), Gail (Doug) Jordan, Cynthia (Edgar) Wilson, Gabriel (Danyale) Lyons, Veronica Lyons, Apostle Terrance (Angela) Lyons; two sisters, Willie Sneed (Henry McKnight), Henrietta Randolph (Reggie Sanders), five generations of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fannie Randolph, Gail Randolph, Margaret Randolph, Deborah Randolph, Willie Fowler, Frances Harris, Fannie Carson; brother-in-law, Jimmie L. Lyons; dedicated friends, Laboria Alexander, Margaret Dixon, Martha Bigsby, Deborah Randolph, Margaret Randolph; bonus son and neighbor, Doug (Tong) Conley; and a long list too many to mention by name of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends, along with fur baby Sheba.
Social distancing, temperature checks, and masks are required for the visitation and service.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, located at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
