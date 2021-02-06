League to resume and wrap up season today
Sam Houston’s boys edged Byars Dowdy 20-19 after the Lady Tigers roared past the Lady Lions 35-7 Tuesday in a Blue League makeup doubleheader at Winfree Bryant.
The teams were originally scheduled to play Nov. 14 but were unable to do so. The league has been shut down since and will play its final regular-season week of a now-abbreviated season today at Lebanon High School, which will also host the postseason tournament Feb. 13-14.
In the boys’ game, Kendrick Lewis led Sam Houston with 14 points while Rommel Anderson scored six.
Jayden Gallardo scored six points to lead the Lions while Bennett Mitterholzer and Karsen Rigsby each finished with five and Braylen Higgs three.
MasonBaird and Sterling Rivers each scored two fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Jaronta Rayner countered with three for Byars Dowdy.
Hadley Hays had 13 points to lead the Lady Tigers while Cami Ford and Harper Haskins each scored six, Brylee Bowers four and Haidyn Burnley, Kelayshia Butler and Rashiya Newson two apiece.
Riley Boatman finished with four points and Kiaya Seats three for Byars Dowdy.
Peyton Blair scored six points and Tatum Champion two in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.
