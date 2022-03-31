Services for Sam William Hatcher will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charlie M. Hatcher Sr. and Annie Louise Sweatt; wife, Callie M. Woodmore; two sisters, Katherine Artiss, Gladys Kirkendall; brothers, Shedrach Hatcher, Charlie M. Hatcher, Jr., Thomas Hatcher; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Hatcher.
Survivors include: children, Cynthia F. Westbrook, Robbie Hatcher (Russel) Jackson; sister, Elizabeth Boyd; brother, Don Hatcher; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; godchildren, Lynette Cistrunk, Clarissa Isom; special friend, Franceola Kirkendoll; Gilbraltar Lodge No. 19; Queen of Sheba No. 15; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
