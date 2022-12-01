SAN FRANCISCO — Police in San Francisco could get the ability to deploy potentially-lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations if supervisors of the politically-Democratic city grant permission in a highly-watched board vote.

Police oversight groups are urging the 11-member San Francisco Board of Supervisors to reject the idea, saying that it would lead to further militarization of a police force already too aggressive with poor and minority communities. They said that the parameters under which use would be allowed are too vague.

