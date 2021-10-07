Sandra Dee Bowman passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at age 62.
The funeral service, conducted by Judd Sellars, is at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, followed by interment in Nashville’s Spring Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Moody Wingo, Austin Wingo, Josh Newman, David Parrish, Daniel Fish and Jeff Fish. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Newman and Keegan Black.
Visitation is at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the service at 2 p.m.
Sandy was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Blanch Ann Raymer and Clyde Law.
She took great pride in being a homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren well.
She was an avid gardener too.
Ms. Bowman is survived by: her children, April (John) Ledsinger. Ashley Bowman, grandchildren, Peyton, Gracyn; mother, Ann Law; and sisters, Linda (Ken) Bacone and Tamy (John) Nelson.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Billy Dean Bowman; father, Clyde Law; and brother, Clyde Dennis Law.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.