Sandra Kay Woodard, 57, of Watertown, died on Feb. 25, 2022 at her home.
Born on April 11, 1964 in Livingston, she was the daughter of the late Ray Mace and Mary Clarice Sevier Mace.
Kay is survived by: her husband, Ricky Woodard; sons, Ricky Woodard, Jr., Hubert Ray Woodard (Nicole), Donovon Woodard; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Melinda) Mace, Richard Mace; sisters, Tammy (Daryl) Taylor, Darlene (Dennis) Phillips, Irene (Lonnie Travis) Stafford; along with nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. on Monday at Hunter Memorial Park for graveside services and interment.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
