Sara Agee Eastes, 89, of Watertown, died on Oct. 23, 2022, at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born on April 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Hobson Agee and Ora Davis Thompson Agee and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy W. Eastes, in 2018.
Sara was a graduate of Watertown High School and was a long-time active member of the New Middleton United Methodist Church and Commerce Home Demonstration Club.
She is survived by: her children, Anita Price of Lebanon, Richard (Janice) Eastes of Merritt Island, Florida, David (Glenda) Eastes of Sparta; grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Price, Matthew Price, Amelia (Rich) Telleria, Drew (Stepheny) Eastes; and great-grandchildren, Mary Catherine Price, Adalynn Telleria, Eliza Telleria and Allison Eastes.
Graveside services and interment will be held at noon on Wednesday at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon, with Rev. Drew Eastes officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Larry Kilzer, Robert Hall, Randy Watts, David Dunn, Bill Blackburn and Jim Agee.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
