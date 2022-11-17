Sara Birchett Shivers died on Nov. 2, 2022, in Knoxville, surrounded by her three children.
Sara Birchett Shivers died on Nov. 2, 2022, in Knoxville, surrounded by her three children.
Sara was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Lebanon.
She grew up in Lebanon and attended Martin Methodist Junior College in Pulaski, where she met her husband.
They married soon after graduating and started a family. They lived in Tallahassee, Florida, and East Lansing, Michigan, before settling down in Knoxville in 1963.
The family loved to travel and were able to visit England, Chile and China, among other countries. Sara enjoyed exploring new cities and meeting new people and was always dreaming of her next adventure.
Once her children were grown and off to college, Sara herself returned to school and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with honors, earning a degree in English and psychology. She continued her education and went on to graduate from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Duke Divinity School in Durham, North Carolina.
In addition to her passion for education, she loved music, writing and reading. She always had a book recommendation ready for you and had an extensive home library that she treasured.
Sara’s faith sustained her throughout her life and gave her great comfort and peace, especially in her final years.
Her children have lost a kind and loving mother, and her light will shine in their memories always.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents — Cornelia Climer Birchett and William Selby Birchett — and her sister, Mary Birchett Williams.
She leaves behind: her children, Lisa Leske (and George), Britt Shivers (and Irene), Laurie Curtis (and Bo); grandchildren, Savannah Shivers, Luke Shivers, Cailtin Shivers, Sara Richards; and great-grandchildren, Oscar Walter and Nora Jaensch.
A private interment was held on Nov. 8 at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon.
