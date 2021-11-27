Sarah Alice Russell, 98, of Mt. Juliet, died on Wednesday afternoon at the McKendree Health Center in Hermitage.
Born on Jan. 16, 1923 in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Matt Allen and Mamie Routin Allen.
Sarah was preceded in death by: her husband, Prentice Russell; daughter, Becky Beard; and brother, William S. Allen.
She was a 34-year retiree of Robertshaw Lux Time and a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Sarah is survived by: her children, Barbara Reed of Mt. Juliet, Bill (Judy) Russell of Atlanta, Georgia, Darnell (Wayne) Belcher of Mt. Juliet, Don (Anne) Russell of Atlanta; nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Chuck Groover officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. until the service time on Saturday. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment at Poplar Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-237-9318
