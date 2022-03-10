Sarah Christine Byrd Darden, 76, passed away on March 6, 2022.
Mrs. Darden was a resident of Harmony Senior Living in Mt. Juliet.
She was the daughter of the late John William Byrd and Evelyn Lena Jackson Byrd.
She is preceded in death by: her husband of 40 years, Jewell (J.W.); her brother, J.W. Byrd; her twin sister, Ernestine Edge; her sisters, Janice Brennan, Linda Shatto; and her best furry companion, Sasha.
Mrs. Darden is survived by: her son, John (Kelly) Darden of Los Lunas, New Mexico; her daughter, Wendy Darden of Thompson’s Station; her son-in-law, Randy Siebert of Mt. Juliet; and her grandchildren, Ashley of Mt. Juliet, Morgan of Thorton, Colorado, Isabella of Los Lunas, and Nick of Los Lunas. Mrs. Darden is also survived by her two great-granddaughters, Ryleigh Jewel and Preslee Monroe, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mrs. Darden was born in North Carolina.
She married the love of her life, J.W., in 1966 and became a military wife. She and J.W. had two children, and they traveled to several different military duty stations, as well as living in Germany on multiple occasions. In 1983, they settled in Nashville when J.W. retired from the military.
Mrs. Darden began working for the state of Tennessee in 1985, where she worked as a clerk for the Tennessee Department of Revenue, Department of Safety, and the Department of Environment and Conservation until her retirement in 2002.
Mrs. Darden loved her family more than anything, especially her great-granddaughters. She loved music, flowers, bold colors, giraffes, and had a big heart, always eager to give any way she could. She had a quirky sense of humor and was always up for a shopping trip.
She had a profound interest in history and loved to watch history shows, National Geographic, as well as “Law and Order,” “Matlock,” and “Murder She Wrote.” You could almost always find her with a search-a-word book.
Christine brought a cheer and bright spirit wherever she was. She was guaranteed to make you laugh.
Funeral services will be conducted by Sellars Funeral Home of Mt. Juliet. Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, with visitation held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Darden’s nephews (Steve Nicholson and Cliff Nicholson), her son (John Darden), her son-in-law (Randy Siebert), and family friends (Hunter Burney and Darius Humphrey).
The family would like to thank the Pavilion of Lebanon and Vanderbilt Hospital Wilson County, as well as the EMTs for the care they provided in her last days. They also wish to say a very special thank you to Harmony Senior Living of Mt. Juliet for giving Mrs. Darden the best final year of her life.
The funeral will be a celebration of Mrs. Darden’s life, and all are encouraged to wear bright colors or animal print in her honor.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.