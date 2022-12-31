Our beautiful mother and grandmother shared this prayer with her family and anyone who would listen, “Good morning Holy Spirit; be with me this day; show me your way.”
Sarah Frances Blevins Hobbs, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 6:43 am
A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 6:43 am
Our beautiful mother and grandmother shared this prayer with her family and anyone who would listen, “Good morning Holy Spirit; be with me this day; show me your way.”
Sarah Frances Blevins Hobbs, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022.
A funeral mass service for Mrs. Hobbs will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, with Father Kevin Dowling officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
The Smith County native was born on Aug. 6, 1929, to the late James L. and Nina Hallums Blevins.
She enjoyed sharing her faith, discussing history and watching movies.
She was sacristan and a member of the altar society at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church for many years. Her husband, children, and the church were her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 52 years, Carl A. Hobbs; and four sons, Dwayne Ross, Timothy Bryan, John Richard, and James Allen Hobbs.
She is survived by: her daughter, Bonnie (Todd) Tressler; grandchildren, Rachel (William) Commons, Mandy (Don) Winfree, Vanessa (Michael) Trimberger, Meredith (Bradyn) Monismith, Todd Allen Tressler, Christen (Sean) Rabe; and great-grandchildren, Avery Bencaz, Brayden Bencaz, Matthew Winfree, Maddux Winfree, Anderson Trimberger, Elliot Trimberger, Brooks Monismith, Lyla Grace Monismith, Meryn Monismith, William Rabe and Sarah Rabe.
The family expresses its love and appreciation for all the prayers and support that has been given.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church Building Fund by visiting www.sfctn.org.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.