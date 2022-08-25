Sarah Speck Eatherly, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at her home.
Sarah Speck Eatherly, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Wilson County, to the late Knox and Minnie Lee Puryear Speck.
She was a graduate of Trousdale County High School.
Sarah grew up in the Providence community, maintaining lifelong friendships.
She was a devoted matriarch to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an attentive daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to special people too numerous to count.
A dedicated Christian, she loved her church, devoting decades of service to Westland United Methodist Church as a faithful member.
She valued beautiful music, whether as a choir member, enjoying concerts at the Schermerhorn or just playing her own piano.
Sarah was also an avid traveler, both in the United States and abroad.
Her compassion and generosity with everyone she met will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Page Eatherly; sister, Lotus Graves; and brothers, Glenn Speck, Larry Speck and Doak Speck.
Survivors include: three children, Vicki Eatherly, Joan Eatherly, Phillip (JoQuetia) Eatherly; six grandchildren, Lauren Mauer, Jordan Huddleston, Jonathan (Mallory) Huddleston, Justin Huddleston, Elijah (Georgia) Eatherly, Joshua Eatherly; three step-grandchildren, Shawn (Tracey) Ausderau, Jeremy Ausderau, Nick (Shayna) Ausderau; and nine great-grandchildren, Eve Mauer, James Mauer, George Mauer, Rhett Huddleston, Julia Huddleston, Dalton Ausderau, Sam Ausderau, Alayna Ausderau and Katerina Ausderau.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rev. David Hesson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until the service time Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
