Scales named MSC Men's Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year

Cumberland’s Mardy Scales has been named Mid-South Conference Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year.
Throughout the season, Scales was able to coach his team to three outdoor Mid-South Conference track athletes of the week, and two outdoor Mid-South Conference field track athletes of the week. Two athletes have qualified for the national championships.
He led the men’s team to a second place finish in the outdoor Mid-South Conference championship, finishing just shy of first place by 11 points.
“I would like to thank God for the opportunity to receive 2021 Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year,” Scales said. “I would like to thank my team, coaches, and parents because without them none of this would be possible. Hard work and dedication will never go unnoticed.”
The Phoenix will be competing in the outdoor track & field national championships May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
